As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Upped Holding by $11.44 Million; Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Position by $4.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 111,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 402,322 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, up from 290,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 186,291 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1283.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 193,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 208,937 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 61,069 shares to 434,940 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,833 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 376,106 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 47,571 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested in 36,454 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 16,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 827,583 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel holds 0% or 148,237 shares. Penn Mgmt stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 20,733 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael reported 16,891 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 113,085 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc reported 16,170 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr owns 3,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.71% or 11.43M shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corporation New York holds 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 33,360 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 760 shares. Ashfield Prtn Lc has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hourglass Capital Lc has 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,121 shares. Capital Investors has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.28 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 316,273 shares. Duncker Streett Com reported 52,547 shares. F&V Management Llc has invested 5.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co Limited stated it has 10,700 shares. Northstar reported 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Michigan-based Regal Advisors Ltd has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,159 shares to 77,963 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Finl Inc New (NYSE:FNF) by 19,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,693 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC).

