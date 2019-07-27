As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Holder Crow Point Partners Has Upped Stake; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Its Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11M, up from 590,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Zions Bancorp – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/22: (AVCO) (HXL) (SNAP) Higher; (ACAD) (ZION) (CDNS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. The insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold 7,746 shares worth $373,977. Shares for $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205. 8,000 shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, worth $385,590 on Monday, February 4.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,782 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0.03% or 166,964 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 133,629 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas White Intl Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Omers Administration has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 589,599 are owned by Clark Grp. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 113,301 shares in its portfolio. 2.29 million are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Menta Capital Lc holds 0.29% or 14,488 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,740 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 211,073 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Inv Llc has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). James Invest Rech holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1.55% or 125,200 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).