As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Commerce Bank Raised Position by $3.17 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 53,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.47M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5,745 shares to 4,660 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,948 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 10,011 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc owns 14,926 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 76,023 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 70,237 were reported by Coastline Trust Company. Hl Svcs Limited Com stated it has 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 10,731 shares. Liberty Mngmt reported 37,124 shares. Huber Cap Lc reported 6,800 shares. Argent Tru reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Cumberland has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oarsman Capital, Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,622 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.96% or 191,785 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Or reported 14,773 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Amazon Isn’t Coming After AT&T and Verizon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2019: BOX, COUP, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,707 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc has 3.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,893 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 478,000 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,088 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Ltd invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osterweis Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greatmark Inv Partners reported 5.21% stake. 2.97M are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Beck Cap Ltd Company owns 5,138 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs reported 2,925 shares stake. Hamel Associate invested in 4.11% or 48,221 shares. Benin Corp holds 3.07% or 37,613 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt invested in 0.81% or 32,408 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 6,004 shares.