As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Violich Capital Management Boosted Holding by $668,553; Green Street Investors Increases Stake in Store Cap (STOR)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 1.14 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 16,600 shares to 137,300 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,700 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP has 1,058 shares. Caxton LP owns 11,893 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 20,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Llc holds 22,198 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 563,087 shares. Fca Tx owns 0.09% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 7,600 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 9,300 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 128,157 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.07% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Stifel owns 114,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 13,017 shares. Aew Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.90 million shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. C Holdings A S has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,773 shares stake. Nbt National Bank N A New York holds 108,786 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0.05% or 1,477 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 274,837 shares. 84,449 were accumulated by Burns J W And New York. Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 3,614 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Millennium Limited invested in 72,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.61% or 583,659 shares. New York-based Roosevelt Inv has invested 1.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cls Limited has 4,876 shares. 16,601 are held by Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Company. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).