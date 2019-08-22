As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Tobam Upped Stake by $16.10 Million; Autus Asset Management Holding in Polaris Inds (PII) Has Decreased by $3.34 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 24,284 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado

Tobam increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 494.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 272,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 328,080 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 55,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 669,543 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares to 136,508 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 13.05 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 58 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 10,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Company reported 4,058 shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nuwave Inv Lc has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 15,300 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt holds 6.93% or 220,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 99,097 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 189 shares. Btim has invested 0.13% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Verus Fincl Prtn invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 20,099 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,564 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

