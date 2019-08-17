As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Cut by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Petroleum & Resources Boosted Stake by $1.15 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 102,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, up from 90,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares to 188,200 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,701 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

