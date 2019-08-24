As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Saybrook Capital Has Increased by $495,010 Its Stake; Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 42.77% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based St James Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning holds 0% or 37,322 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cohen & Steers Incorporated invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 183,685 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 86,359 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 6,204 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Ntwk Llc invested in 328 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,031 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny stated it has 3,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors has 1,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,318 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,012 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,124 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 137,386 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Llc owns 144,276 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. 17,718 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability owns 155,436 shares. E&G Advsrs LP invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Daiwa Secs Gru owns 233,603 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Lc has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.69% or 49,333 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 20.68 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.26% or 13,588 shares.