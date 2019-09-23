As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Sabal Trust Co Boosted by $669,522 Its Stake; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Equity Residential (EQR) Position as Stock Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 11,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 546,620 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.23 million, up from 534,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 181,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.81M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 7.53 million shares traded or 427.89% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 115,808 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $155.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential: A Property Giant, But Is It A Good Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.36 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Mngmt reported 3,040 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 9,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Td Asset Management accumulated 114,876 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Hexavest reported 509,507 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.09% or 621,494 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Transamerica reported 3 shares. Georgia-based Marco Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Seabridge Inv Lc accumulated 488 shares. Colony Group Lc stated it has 8,571 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated owns 6,420 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.26M shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bouchey Finance Gru Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Financial In holds 0.55% or 11,969 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,332 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca reported 17,684 shares. New York-based Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 14.80M shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability reported 44,182 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 214,796 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 104,411 shares. Hilltop Holdg accumulated 1.08% or 89,040 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Co owns 11,365 shares. City Hldgs has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 164,516 shares in its portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,851 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,952 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).