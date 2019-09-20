As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $305,520; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Ohio Valley Financial Group Cut Its Stake

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 1.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 5.51M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ltd Llc owns 2,882 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept owns 2,948 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability owns 1,928 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 10,878 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Company invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 10,097 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Management has 33,935 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Retail Bank Na accumulated 0.26% or 3,762 shares. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 Incorporated has invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 75 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 0.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,595 shares. Bank Of Hawaii owns 9,867 shares. 1,666 are owned by Private Wealth Advisors.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.96 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel holds 8,017 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Argi Svcs Limited Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Capital Mngmt Gp reported 646,380 shares. Swedbank holds 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.67M shares. 351,409 were reported by Synovus Fin. Boston Prns reported 16.77M shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 183,484 shares. Opus Incorporated holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 95,000 shares. Moreover, Windsor Mgmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 5,961 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 177,987 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Denali Limited Liability Company has 2.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). One Ltd Liability Corp has 8,331 shares. Citizens & Northern accumulated 0.53% or 16,794 shares.