As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, New England Investment & Retirement Group Cut Stake by $506,692; Decatur Capital Management Maintains Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares to 165,393 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9.31M shares. Moreover, Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Intl Group Inc invested in 1.84% or 8.18M shares. Northside Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 4,853 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,688 shares. Addison accumulated 3,514 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lathrop Inv Corp accumulated 4,839 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Inv Advsrs Lc reported 275,241 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Moreover, Elm Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,001 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gru Inc Adv invested in 5,112 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cap Glob Investors reported 69.24 million shares. 535,036 were reported by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,889 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 24,179 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability invested in 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5.99 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 22,089 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Com reported 21,202 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp accumulated 6,924 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bbr Prns Lc holds 0.27% or 18,638 shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bender Robert Assoc invested in 2,153 shares. Haverford Serv owns 77,366 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 3.91M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Heritage Mngmt owns 246,848 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Com invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).