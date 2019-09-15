As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $392,450

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 46,353 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, down from 54,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 4,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 13,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $985,000, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 145,725 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $89.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 150,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,050 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Euclidean Mgmt Llc holds 26,500 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 107,252 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jnba invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,469 shares. Miller Howard invested in 1.48 million shares or 2.48% of the stock. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 16.77 million shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 9,548 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.52% or 12,714 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 16,175 shares. Srb reported 8,028 shares. 35,810 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management Corp. Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept reported 1.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,970 shares to 13,581 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.