As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Regents Of The University Of California Trimmed Stake; Elm Ridge Management Cut Its Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $1.96 Million as Share Price Declined

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,776 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 39,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Lc holds 94 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Srb Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 15,207 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 113,478 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pennsylvania Tru holds 14,890 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,568 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 32,307 shares. Sei Investments Communications invested in 5,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Capital Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,872 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 1,850 shares. 3,290 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 237,639 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cahill Fincl Advsrs holds 0.38% or 16,922 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 920 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Com Lp has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pictet Asset Management reported 4.13M shares. Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 44,182 shares stake. Swarthmore Group invested in 120,300 shares. 9,548 were reported by Trexquant Invest L P. 4,853 are held by Northside Cap Management Limited Liability. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 35,966 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.79M shares. Bessemer Ltd Llc has 51,299 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.