As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Parkwood Raised Holding by $658,944

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,731 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd invested in 1.03% or 241,290 shares. Boys Arnold & Company stated it has 53,094 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 1.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,065 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Management has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co reported 8.37M shares. Srb Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,843 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company has 31,454 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd holds 7,797 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,519 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kidder Stephen W owns 4,266 shares. West Chester Advsrs accumulated 15,519 shares. 88,921 were accumulated by Argyle Cap Management.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,000 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,583 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).