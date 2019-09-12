As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $309,225; Equifax (EFX) Position Has Increased by Financial Engines Advisors Llc

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 66,472 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, down from 71,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 7.20 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $142.03. About 366,981 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 19,154 shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $299.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 15,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,164 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Intll Sarl has invested 0.6% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Allstate has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Franklin reported 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Enterprise Financial Services reported 876 shares stake. Sns Fincl Group Ltd Llc owns 1,478 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 97,810 shares. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,804 shares. Motco accumulated 52 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 380 shares. 1,800 are owned by Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd. Gam Ag reported 6,013 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7,863 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 51 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.