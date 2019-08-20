As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Legacy Private Trust Raised Its Holding; Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake by $364,104; Market Valuation Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 120,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 84,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 552,582 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.04% or 115,600 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc holds 62,968 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Com Llc invested in 0% or 34,860 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Conning invested in 0.01% or 2,660 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 36,000 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 64,069 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh holds 3,984 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 0.04% or 1.11 million shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 54,371 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. 37,271 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,191 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Blackrock invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,558 shares to 5,658 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability reported 1.61% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 51.42 million shares. Burns J W And has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verity & Verity holds 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 122,085 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 34,396 were accumulated by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt. 726,677 are held by Rnc Cap Management Ltd Llc. Pacific Invest Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 104,989 shares. 10,467 were accumulated by Hartline. Btr Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.36% or 32,042 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nomura Asset Management Co Limited has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com owns 504 shares.

