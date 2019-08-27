As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Raised Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by $346,970

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 10,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 73,424 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 63,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 209,071 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 7.83 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Staar Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STAA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,143 shares to 153,986 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 49,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,817 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

