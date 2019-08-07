As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Hartford Financial Management Lifted Its Holding; Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $91.78 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.10M, down from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 4.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 43,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 36,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 4.14 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.09% or 11,916 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakbrook holds 0.52% or 143,561 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 3,631 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lakeview Ltd Com holds 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 31,828 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 124,456 shares. Mai Mgmt invested in 208,937 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Sabal Trust Com has invested 2.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colonial Tru Advsr holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,638 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.04% or 78,262 shares. Crestwood Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barbara Oil Com reported 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schroder Inv Gp holds 0.31% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 568,227 shares to 681,429 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 14,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.