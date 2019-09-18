As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Position; Wetherby Asset Management Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,912 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.66M, up from 148,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 1.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 16,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 377,620 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.57M, up from 360,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 227,225 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,700 shares to 3,783 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,411 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 472,570 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Communication reported 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sageworth holds 882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,200 were accumulated by Perkins Cap. Northeast Finance Consultants invested in 81,143 shares or 1.65% of the stock. 37,007 are held by Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Spectrum Mngmt Gru owns 31,864 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel owns 1,770 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 5.33% or 41,618 shares. S Muoio & Com Limited Com reported 4,262 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 471,691 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 192,160 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls invested in 2.27% or 3,343 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp owns 114,264 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.35M shares to 6.15M shares, valued at $112.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 598,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.28M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).