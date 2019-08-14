As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Trimmed Holding by $5.12 Million; Permian Investment Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Aon Plc (AON)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 11.76 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company's stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $187.16. About 1.12 million shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 25,985 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation holds 4,839 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Argent Trust Company accumulated 166,878 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Guild Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.76% stake. 5,121 were accumulated by Noesis Cap Mangement Corp. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brave Asset invested in 14,624 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.55 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whitnell And reported 8,941 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.29% or 769,270 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc stated it has 71,756 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors by 854,547 shares to 881,547 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 147,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).