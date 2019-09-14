As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Denali Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Boosted by Wespac Advisors Llc

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 47,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 242,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 6.36M shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Howard Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation has 1.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 900,077 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 419,854 shares. Aureus Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 11,128 are owned by Blue Capital. Blume Management has 3,174 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp Inc accumulated 31,600 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 144,577 shares. 294,646 were reported by Whittier Trust Company. Moors & Cabot accumulated 223,925 shares. 2.09M were reported by Suntrust Banks. Foundry Prns Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 481,450 shares. 64,489 are owned by Glenview Retail Bank Dept.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group by 105,026 shares to 105,200 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,167 shares to 351 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).