As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Crow Point Partners Increased Holding; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Its Position by $2.63 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $36.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.47. About 3.47M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 10.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Cap Ltd Com invested in 1,400 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited stated it has 59,997 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,908 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,500 shares. First City Cap holds 0.97% or 757 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj owns 118 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,353 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 0.39% stake. Boston Limited Liability invested in 24,557 shares. Aspen Inv Management owns 1,022 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 0.13% or 264 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory reported 2,591 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Assocs accumulated 3,535 shares. Coldstream Inc, Washington-based fund reported 71,756 shares. 8,683 are owned by Mcf Limited Liability Company. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 51,246 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 60,987 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 21,072 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Confluence Wealth Management Lc invested in 8,394 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Burney has 450,278 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth holds 4,466 shares. Family Firm holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,742 shares. Moreover, Bell Retail Bank has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,345 shares. Ally Fin reported 90,000 shares.