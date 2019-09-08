As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Capital Management Associates Increased Its Position by $513,300; As Eqt Com (EQT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Group Lowered Its Stake by $681,600

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (EQT) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 34,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 92,709 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 126,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.10M shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. The insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. 1,025 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. Shares for $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 400 shares stake. 50,810 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 1,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 10.27 million shares. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 400,767 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 481,159 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 11,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 100,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. 1.40M were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.00M shares. Birch Run Cap Advisors LP invested 0.81% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).