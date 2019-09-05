As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position; Claar Advisors Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $1.14 Million; Share Value Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 462,701 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, up from 450,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $241.07. About 1.64M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,763 shares to 26,039 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX) by 115,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

