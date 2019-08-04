As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Advisors Preferred Lifted by $826,472 Its Holding; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Held by Frigate Ventures Lp

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.69M shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,925 shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited accumulated 33,932 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 16,921 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Incorporated holds 0.72% or 7.26M shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,830 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,266 shares. Connors Investor Inc has 1.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 203,950 shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 0.96% or 191,785 shares. Td Capital Ltd Llc reported 723 shares. First Manhattan Comm holds 0.22% or 652,125 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 27,669 shares or 1.39% of the stock. 34,720 are owned by Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or. Hemenway Ltd Liability Com reported 11,953 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

