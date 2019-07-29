As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Stake; Oaktree Cap Group (Call) (OAK) Market Valuation Rose While Walleye Trading Lifted Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 2.86M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (Call) (OAK) by 443.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 318,090 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 23,300 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,047 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management holds 556,913 shares. First Foundation stated it has 15,523 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 23,704 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation reported 308,515 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 35,000 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Com has 0.75% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 534,303 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sei Invs reported 4,530 shares stake. Ariel Investments Ltd Company stated it has 783,793 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Mngmt reported 10,101 shares stake. Cap World has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 82,198 shares. M&R Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 605,994 shares. Ami Asset holds 8,887 shares. Huntington State Bank has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highvista Strategies Limited Com accumulated 0.44% or 9,200 shares. Smith Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Advisory Serv has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.08M were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. 28,400 were reported by Euclidean Technology Management Limited Liability Company. Heathbridge Mngmt Limited holds 6.25% or 528,450 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 6.52M shares. 398,952 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il. Boston Rech & Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,936 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability reported 14.56M shares. 124,456 were accumulated by Griffin Asset. Wespac Advsrs holds 2.15% or 52,532 shares in its portfolio.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.