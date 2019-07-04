As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Has Decreased by $940,000

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 519,290 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 12,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,946 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42M, down from 425,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Investor Conferences in March – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This May Be A Good Time To Pick Up Aerie Pharmaceuticals In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trustmark Corp (TRMK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ MAA accepted for review in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.60 from last year’s $-1.4 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 5,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 19,021 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 53,791 shares. 289 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc. Geode Limited Liability has 474,448 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com owns 1,550 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd holds 0.65% or 150,000 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Granite Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.11M shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 673 shares stake.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 136,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,367 shares, and has risen its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,592 shares to 135,619 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 110,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 589,486 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management reported 34,396 shares stake. Moreover, Df Dent Communications has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,266 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc accumulated 31,220 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc reported 9,383 shares. Btim invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 9,111 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Management Ltd reported 0.57% stake. Perkins Coie Tru has 12,174 shares. Moreover, Ims Management has 1.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10 reported 7.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 55,506 shares. D L Carlson has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.