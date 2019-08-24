As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 128,158 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 117,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 3.33M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 17,913 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 126,477 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Legal & General Plc accumulated 3.35M shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.01% or 56,526 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 13,634 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0% or 760 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 77,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. First Republic Investment, a California-based fund reported 41,297 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2.87 million shares. Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 609,728 shares. Ser owns 131 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 0.79% or 692,205 shares in its portfolio.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel accumulated 26,892 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,172 shares. S R Schill Associates holds 0.27% or 7,625 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management has invested 1.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 23,440 shares. Welch Grp Lc reported 480,703 shares stake. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 234,404 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Da Davidson accumulated 394,621 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 49,645 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Hillswick Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 173,212 shares. Shelton owns 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,024 shares. Tirschwell Loewy owns 42,638 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 19,994 shares. 14,925 are held by Headinvest. 4,669 are owned by Bender Robert.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 1,496 shares to 47,900 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 253,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,066 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).