As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Its Holding by $436,600; Ar Asset Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 28,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 17,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 202,070 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 194,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,300 shares to 4,171 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:EOG) by 3,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,629 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

