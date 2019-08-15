As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $961,346; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Hollencrest Securities Increased Its Holding by $300,941

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 14.10 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.74% or 14.56 million shares. Wedgewood has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reik & Ltd Liability reported 8,363 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,676 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability holds 3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 726,677 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 819,764 shares. Tradition Management reported 33,932 shares. Centurylink Company owns 57,038 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 5,070 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cv Starr And Co Tru reported 150,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com holds 197,749 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 20,007 shares. Virtu Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,417 shares to 12,209 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.24% or 1.13 million shares. Narwhal Management owns 6,631 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,000 shares. King Wealth reported 9,152 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 667,975 shares. Johnson Gru Inc holds 0.06% or 13,021 shares in its portfolio. North Amer Management Corp reported 6,282 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 2.16 million shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 9,873 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & owns 18,621 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. 10,479 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.95% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc owns 432,808 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Blackhill Capital holds 3.49% or 426,145 shares.