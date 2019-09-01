As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Has Lifted Holding; White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Stake

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2249.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 425 shares as the company's stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 6,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 6,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,454 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43,710 shares to 169,830 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 33,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 788 are held by Klingenstein Fields. American Interest Gp holds 53 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 5,387 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 465 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt accumulated 12,167 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Suntrust Banks reported 300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 5,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 3,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 705 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0.93% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares to 77,906 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019