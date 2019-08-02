As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Its Holding by $566,164; 13D Management Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding as Stock Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 326,798 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 6.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 104.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1,153 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa invested in 58,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.06% stake. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.93% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability owns 98,922 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Prns holds 23,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,000 were reported by Amg Natl Bankshares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.38% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Whittier accumulated 1,061 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 17 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 500 shares. Advent Corporation Ma reported 652,855 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.43% stake. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,992 shares. Ins Communication Tx has 116,032 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares to 854,908 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).