As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lifted by $4.87 Million Its Stake; Stack Financial Management Maintains Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 12,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 178,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 1.12M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 5.24 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,269 are owned by Kames Capital Public Ltd Com. Meritage, Kansas-based fund reported 70,860 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 21,888 shares. Saratoga Rech And Investment Management invested in 806,525 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.72M shares. 26,100 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 39,444 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3.43 million shares. Cornercap Counsel has 69,392 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 630 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 4.3% or 79,180 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability owns 92,568 shares. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantum Capital Mgmt owns 5,421 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,189 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).