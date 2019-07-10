As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Lowered by $595,310 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Hollencrest Securities Lifted Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 13,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 4,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,680 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) at Xbox E3 Briefing: Project Scarlett & More – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Lc owns 43.07M shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Harber Asset Limited Co holds 12,562 shares. Btr Cap has invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Investment owns 1.48M shares. 245,726 are owned by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Alley Limited invested in 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt invested in 2.02% or 1.17M shares. Ci Invests holds 2.75M shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montrusco Bolton Invests, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 387,394 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 40,628 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 36,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru stated it has 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.69% or 90,832 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 546,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 99,758 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argent has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Telemus Cap holds 0.19% or 43,097 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And Com has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 56,597 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 0.08% or 4,738 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 341,476 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M Kraus owns 6,055 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rdl Fin stated it has 52,695 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.