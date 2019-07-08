As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Decreased Stake by $506,692; Nli International Has Upped Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 4.86 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,850 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 133,643 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

