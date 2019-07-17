As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Lifted Position; Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Value Declined While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Its Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.56. About 453,356 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 54.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 83,107 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,752 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

