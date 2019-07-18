As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Has Boosted by $832,195 Its Position; Weber Alan W Position in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Has Lowered by $1.02 Billion as Valuation Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 5.55 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.64 lastly. It is down 78.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,553 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advisors. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated owns 1.11M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 218,200 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,500 shares. Anchor Limited Liability Corporation reported 393,883 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company reported 2.16 million shares stake. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 796,218 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr holds 0.22% or 61,763 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Co owns 3,599 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 140,000 shares stake. Mathes Incorporated holds 0.5% or 16,720 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.26M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce holds 46,768 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 710,077 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 155,975 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 17,166 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 7,415 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 20,501 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 11,200 shares. 738,757 were accumulated by Garnet Equity. Sei holds 0.03% or 497,015 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability reported 1.39M shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 120,890 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Fin Inc. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 470,251 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,840 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 270,599 shares. 18,805 were reported by Ancora Ltd Liability.