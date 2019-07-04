As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Increased Its Position by $1.77 Million; As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Share Value Rose, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Its Holding by $608,034

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 745,040 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il holds 4,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 71,359 were reported by Grimes And. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 546,504 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.33% or 6.17 million shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd holds 0.18% or 36,134 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru invested in 0.31% or 3.26 million shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,072 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 186,755 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 23,288 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bath Savings stated it has 43,057 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 9,980 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 50,762 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 262,455 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3.46 million shares. Soroban Capital Partners LP reported 1.82M shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 304,727 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 13,338 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 83,008 shares. Harbour Invest Llc reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Paloma Mngmt owns 70,918 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 6,494 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nbt Bancshares N A owns 11,948 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Capital reported 2.12M shares stake.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 17.70 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.