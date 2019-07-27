As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Wespac Advisors Has Upped by $2.67 Million Its Holding; Aspiriant Has Decreased Its Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $338,292

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 9,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.32 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.49 million for 21.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,056 shares to 39,780 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 28,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “OPEC Extends Production Cuts: Will They Help Enbridge Stock (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Here’s 1 Stock to Buy While Reducing Your Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Investment – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass owns 46,232 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Communications has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Assoc holds 338,311 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 353,513 shares. Pinnacle Prns invested in 0.97% or 204,076 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 284,309 shares. Pggm reported 1.11% stake. State Street reported 0.74% stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company, a New York-based fund reported 39.55 million shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,954 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Comm has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.72% or 189,148 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Partners Lc holds 67,751 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.