As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Has Raised Holding; As Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Share Price Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted by $648,960 Its Holding

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,209 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 48,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 44,787 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 10,737 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 70,581 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 33,895 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 553,209 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.89% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 404,344 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,237 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Keybank National Association Oh owns 58,249 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 8,845 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.06 million shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). D E Shaw Comm has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26 million.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 3,840 shares. Hexavest reported 3.36M shares. Concorde Asset Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quaker Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 5,446 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 15,708 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Mngmt invested in 2.17% or 245,168 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 1.67 million shares stake. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Bank Of America De owns 56.09M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com owns 43,610 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 1.10 million were accumulated by Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Guild Inv stated it has 3.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Saybrook Nc accumulated 122,642 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 69,344 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il owns 725,893 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.