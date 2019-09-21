As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Strategic Financial Services Raised Its Position; As F.N.B. (FNB) Market Valuation Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB) by 64.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 60,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 33,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in F.N.B. Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 4.33M shares traded or 143.40% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 34,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 77,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.22M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FNB Corporation Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “F.N.B. promotes two at First National Bank – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 121,223 shares to 132,123 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc New by 73,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,453 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 Mencini Frank C bought $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $6,109 were bought by Bena Pamela A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 2.38M shares. Sage Fin Gp has 3,000 shares. Parsec Finance Mngmt reported 14,244 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 190,285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas-based Next Finance Group has invested 0.24% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 59,346 shares. 67,966 were accumulated by Amalgamated State Bank. The New York-based John G Ullman And Assoc Inc has invested 0.06% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Raymond James Fincl Service owns 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 161,365 shares. Regions Fin Corporation owns 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 36,529 shares. Hgk Asset Management accumulated 33,026 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 304 shares. 31.38M are owned by Vanguard.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 58,520 shares to 120,354 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 42,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,228 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 23.29M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6.64 million shares. Nottingham Advisors holds 0.06% or 6,139 shares. Moreover, Wms Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,294 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.01% or 2.14 million shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd reported 8,600 shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 1.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 409,881 shares. Bonness owns 36,887 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 394,207 shares stake. M Hldg Securities Incorporated reported 31,664 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 36,786 shares. American Bank holds 2.47% or 136,998 shares in its portfolio.