As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Stake by $10.47 Million; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 177,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 222,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 399,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 378,816 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 21,600 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 146,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,100 shares, and has risen its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.96% or 78,591 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation accumulated 33,360 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Jefferies Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 6,007 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blb&B Limited Liability Co reported 201,786 shares. Fragasso Gp invested in 62,021 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.96M shares. 15,830 are held by Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation. Washington Capital Mngmt holds 32,946 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 12,024 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 2.28 million shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 1.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 407,071 shares. Security Tru Co reported 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,421 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.