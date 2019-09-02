As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Stake; Cohen & Steers Trimmed Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Stake by $803,586 as Share Value Were Volatile

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 38,266 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 442,388 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 480,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 129,028 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

