As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Liberty Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Affinity Investment Advisors Position in Citigroup (C) Decreased by $4.80 Million

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 6.10 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 77,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 170,311 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 247,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 10.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.19 million shares. Zuckerman Grp Limited Liability owns 15,385 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 261,199 shares. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 1,052 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 78,020 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 60,825 are held by Btr Capital Management Incorporated. Pictet Bancorporation And Trust Ltd reported 18,739 shares. Diversified invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foster And Motley reported 8,480 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 18,860 were accumulated by National Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 350 shares. Ellington Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05B for 11.98 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.