As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Johnson Financial Group Cut Its Stake; Dalton Investments Has Upped Its 21Vianet Group (VNET) Position by $832,419 as Shares Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 5,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 31,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 37,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 5.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 50,525 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,038 shares to 341,447 shares, valued at $21.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,851 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,128 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 31,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny has 1.48M shares. Moreover, Chemical Financial Bank has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spinnaker stated it has 33,595 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Drexel Morgan & has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lakeview Limited Liability has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Advisory reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Com owns 38,023 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 12.19M shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% or 171,868 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,580 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp holds 0.44% or 760,892 shares. Heritage Corporation holds 1.29% or 392,693 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rampart Management Ltd Liability reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 72,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.