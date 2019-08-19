As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nbt Bank N A Lifted Stake; Sadoff Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $462,800 as Stock Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47 million, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 1.33M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 1.84 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 4.48 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,679 shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 338,311 shares. Wills Group reported 3.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 197,305 are owned by Jane Street Group Limited Com. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 194,513 shares. Mraz Amerine Inc stated it has 5,352 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 7,330 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,121 shares in its portfolio. 197,749 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wendell David Associate Inc holds 65,105 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,905 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In reported 15,920 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability has 3.13 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 9.57 million shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Lc owns 6,313 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 40,966 were reported by Weatherly Asset Management Lp. Lynch & Associates In reported 103,706 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.72% or 1.41M shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.83M shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.71 million shares. Ipswich Inv Management Co has invested 1.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legal And General Group Public Limited Co owns 0.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15.40 million shares. Savant Capital Llc owns 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 57,243 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Management Limited owns 124,100 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

