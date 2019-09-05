As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Hanson Mcclain Has Boosted Stake; Nike (NKE) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 648,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.65M, up from 621,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 4.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.73 million shares. Lathrop Invest Management reported 4,839 shares. Pacific Inv has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,364 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma stated it has 9,530 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Sei Invests Commerce. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 2.26M shares or 1.14% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,139 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd holds 21,483 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 11,717 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.43% or 35,034 shares. 69.24 million were accumulated by Capital Rech Investors. Mengis Capital Management holds 60,544 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 350,310 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 17,874 shares to 271,677 shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,074 shares. 122,991 were accumulated by Bokf Na. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fdx owns 37,875 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,513 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.31M shares. Sns Grp Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,814 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 334,028 shares. Blackhill Cap invested in 1,400 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Comm stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Colorado-based Semper Augustus Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 908,235 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 232,597 are held by Utah Retirement System. Myriad Asset Mngmt reported 1.27% stake.

