As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.23 Million Its Holding; Ipg Investment Advisors Position in Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Boosted as Stock Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.70 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: Pay No Mind To The Market And Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Seems Skeptical Of Palo Alto’s Transition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Reports Agreement to Acquire Demisto for $560M – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks has transformed itself with more than $1 billion in acquisitions – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,089 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Thornburg Invest Mngmt owns 743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Marco Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Light Street Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 37,460 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership reported 302,509 shares stake. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,200 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 141,425 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 25,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,925 shares. Choate Invest has 893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.13% or 1,683 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 56,080 shares to 429,665 shares, valued at $20.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,781 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Silver Tr Tr Unit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.74% or 49,411 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Tru Na reported 340,979 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Money Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lc owns 1.94M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 409,833 shares. Denali Limited Com reported 2.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky-based Town & Country Retail Bank & Dba First Bankers has invested 1.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,385 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 3.86 million shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 680,975 shares stake. Wills Financial Inc invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 1.06% or 82,152 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.