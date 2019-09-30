As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Wills Financial Group Raised by $361,152 Its Holding; Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $16.44 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 198,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 211,621 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, down from 409,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 50,121 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $71.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 243,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).