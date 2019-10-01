As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Wedbush Securities Has Boosted Stake; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Raised Its Stake by $405,900

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 117,748 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, up from 103,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 14.91 million shares traded or 27.77% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Capital Incorporated Ca has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 15,792 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Communications reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glovista Invests Ltd Company holds 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 18,035 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 103,722 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 29,429 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 31,621 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.64% stake. 2.48 million are held by Envestnet Asset Management. 30,941 were reported by Horrell Cap. Intl Group reported 1.79% stake. Btim accumulated 0.07% or 91,855 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 552,197 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 981,790 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 83,314 shares to 33,815 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 4,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,941 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc owns 3,699 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,946 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 188,256 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.11% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Prudential reported 3.60M shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.15% or 129,556 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 32,225 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc, New York-based fund reported 311 shares. Fairfax Ltd Can holds 2.36M shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James Trust Na owns 20,742 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Prtn LP has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Old Natl Bancorp In reported 46,547 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 13,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. 37,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23.