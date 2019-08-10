As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Stake by $578,835; As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Value Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Boosted Position by $621,150

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 15,284 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 12,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares to 5,678 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (Put) (NASDAQ:FITB) by 77,356 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 12,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,445 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co B (Put) (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cintas (CTAS) Maintain Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons to Add Sealed Air (SEE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

